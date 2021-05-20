LAMERICA Real Estate: Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Can Buy a Prime New Beverly Hills Home

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAMERICA Real Estate has been engaged to by the Owner of a new, never been lived in, architecturally notable contemporary home, to offer the home to holders of cryptocurrency. The home is currently off market (not in a multiple listing service) and is available to qualified buyers.



The Owner has consulted with an attorney who specializes in cryptocurrencies in exchange for prime real estate. The attorney's clients are primarily foreign buyers, and he is available to represent the buyer-to-be of this magnificent custom home. He is available to provide custody services for the cryptocurrency. WFG National Title Company has been consulted and is ready to work with the Owner, Buyer, and Attorney to have a smooth and secure closing transaction. LAMERICA Real Estate is available to assist buyers and as an option to provide property management to any foreign buyers.

About the Home:

7,595 sq. ft. or 706 sq. meters Home

24,000 sq. ft or 2,230 sq. meters Lot

5 Ensuite Bedrooms / 8 Total Bathrooms

Perfectly Priced at $15.165M USD ($1,997/sq. ft. or $21,480/ sq. meter)

Great Features Outdoors:

TV Area

Dining Area

Two Waterfalls

Two Zen Gardens

Fire Table with Seating

Baja Entrance Saltwater Pool/Spa

Private and Gated Entry with Circular Driveway

Great Features Indoors:

Home Theater

Wellness/Gym Room

Game/Recreation Room

Crestron Home Automation

Private Home Office with Patio

One of a Kind European Kitchen

High Ceilings (12 foot/3.7 meters)

The carefully curated art and staged furniture in the home can be purchased for an additional price making it a "turnkey" move right in purchase.



About LAMERICA Real Estate: A Los Angeles based strategic, creative, and accountable highly focused residential real estate brokerage with unmatched experience and expertise in real estate sales, investments, finance, closing services, and insurance. Broker/agent do not guarantee the exact sizes of home/lot with buyers to independently verify.

Contact for pictures, video, floor plans, seller warranty, and more:

Paul Wylie

Broker since 1988/DRE #00908469

pwylie@lamericausa.com

323.515.9585

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d80a02a0-5b6f-4e7b-9f3b-f2eac34fa190

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4c439a4-8c6a-4ef0-a825-bda450af4010