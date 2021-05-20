Tier One Silver Inc.: Tier One Silver Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Tier One Silver Inc. ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX.V"). The Company has reserved the symbol TSLV.

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain conditions, expected to be met in the near future and required by the TSX.V. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX.V confirms the date when Tier One Silver common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX.V.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki

President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., visit www.tieronesilver.com or contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0600 or info@tieronesilver.com.

About Tier One

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Emilia, Coastal Batholith, Corisur, Hurricane Silver and its flagship project, Curibaya, which is rapidly advancing toward its first drill program. Tier One is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings with a targeted first listing early in the second quarter of 2021. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

Forward Looking and General Cautionary

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, and plans, which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should read accordingly. The contained statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements in regards to the Company's stock exchange listing applications being successful, which cannot be assured, and its exploration plans.

SOURCE: Tier One Silver Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648473/Tier-One-Silver-Receives-Conditional-Approval-to-List-on-the-TSX-Venture-Exchange