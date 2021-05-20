Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 18, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Chesapeake's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. All seven director nominees were elected.

A total of 40,289,078 common shares were represented at the AGM, being 59.81% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

Director Nominees Votes For % of Votes Randy Buffington 32,947,939 99.15% Christian Falck 32,801,057 98.71% Doug Flegg 32,948,124 99.15% Lian Li 33,105,752 99.63% Alan Pangbourne 33,169,164 99.82% John Perston 33,074,657 99.53% P. Randy Reifel 31,989,650 96.27%

To re-appoint Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accounts LLP as auditor of the Company. 39,918,151 99.75%

To adopt the Company's proposed "rolling 10%" stock option plan. 32,540,269 97.92%

A recording of the AGM webcast is available on Chesapeake's website at https://www.chesapeakegold.com/annual/.

Following the AGM, Chesapeake re-appointed Randy Reifel as Chairman of the Board, Christian Falck as Audit Committee Chair and Lead Independent Director, and Lian Li as Compensation and Governance Committee Chair.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake's flagship asset is the Metates project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver-zinc deposits in the Americas with over 18 million ounces of gold and over 500 million ounces of silver.

Chesapeake also has developed an organic pipeline of satellite exploration properties strategically located near Metates. In addition, the Company owns 74% of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. ("Gunpoint") which owns the Talapoosa Gold Project in Nevada.

