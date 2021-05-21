

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release April numbers for consumer prices, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and down 0.2 percent on year, while core CPI eased an annual 0.1 percent.



Japan also will see May results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in April, their scores were 53.6, 49.5 and 51.0, respectively.



New Zealand will release April numbers for credit card spending; in March, electronic spending was up 2.2 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide April figures for consumer prices; in March, inflation was up 0.5 percent on year.



Thailand will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 14.12 percent on year and exports gained an annual 8.47 percent for a trade surplus of $0.71 billion.



Australia will see May results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics; in April, their scores were 59.7, 58.8 and 58.9, respectively.



