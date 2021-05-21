Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce that two additional nominees will be proposed for election to the Company's board of directors at its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, scheduled for June 30, 2021. Ms. Sunny Lowe and Mr. Henrik Lundin are being nominated as new independent directors of the board along with the existing five directors who will stand for re-election. If all nominees are elected, the board would expand to seven directors, five of whom would be independent.

Ms. Sunny Lowe - Ms. Lowe is a CPA and CA with more than 20 years of finance, international tax and risk management experience mostly spent in the mining sector. Ms. Lowe is currently the Chief Financial Officer of INV Metals Inc., an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Prior to joining INV Metals, Ms. Lowe was with Kinross Gold Corporation, first as Vice President, Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk Management, and then as Vice President, Finance, overseeing the company's External Financial Reporting and Corporate Controllership functions. Ms. Lowe also worked at Inmet Mining Corporation where she held leadership roles across functions including Enterprise Risk Management, Global Taxation & Compliance, and Business Systems & Controls. Ms. Lowe obtained her CPA, CA designation while working at Ernst & Young LLP and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Mr. Henrik Lundin - Mr. Lundin has considerable global experience in the natural resource sector. He has a particularly strong understanding of the technical and business aspects of the oil and gas industry. Currently Mr. Lundin is the Chairman of Gold Line Resources Ltd., a Fennoscandia focused gold exploration company, as well as a Senior Reservoir Engineer at Lundin Energy AB. Formerly, Mr. Lundin held the position of COO of TAG Oil Ltd and was responsible for the global operations and led the farm-in/farm-out processes in Australia and New Zealand. Mr. Lundin is a Swedish citizen and has a B.Sc. Petroleum Engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

About EMX. EMX is a precious, base, and battery metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EMX. See www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

