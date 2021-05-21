Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 20 mai/May 2021) High Point Exploration Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (EMET).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 26, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 25, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

High Point Exploration Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (EMET).

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 26 mai 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 25 mai 2021. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective: le 26 mai/May 2021 New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole: EMET Old Symbol/ Vieux symbole: HGH New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 13711A100 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA13711A1003 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 42972P100/ CA42972P1009

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com