

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan fell further into deflation as overall consumer prices were down 0.4 percent on year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and communications said on Friday - after slipping 0.2 percent in March.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was steady at -0.1 percent on year.



Individually, prices for food, fuel, medical care and communication were all lower - while housing, furniture, clothing, education and recreation were higher.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.4 percent and core CPI sank 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

