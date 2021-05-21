World Health Organisation Declares Dominica as Latest Country to Eliminate Mother-to-Child HIV Transmission

LONDON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- The Commonwealth of Dominica has received certification from the World Health Organisation for eliminating mother-to-child HIV and syphilis transmission after witnessing no recorded cases over the last four years. Dominica is the latest Caribbean country to achieve this milestone, in a move that is another step towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

During a virtual ceremony, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit reiterated the importance of investing in the nation's healthcare infrastructure to continue reaching these global targets which include, "a reduction in maternal and child mortality, universal access to sexual and reproductive health services and universal health coverage."

The Minister of Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre, also identified the Caribbean as a leading region when it comes to eliminating the transmission. "The elimination of mother-to-child transmission initiative started in the Caribbean following the approval of member states in the Americas and became a global initiative. The Pan American Health Organization produced numerous documents and strategies to move the process in the region of the Americas and to date, the Caribbean is the only region in the Americas that has been certified by the world organization in eliminating the mother-to-child transmission of HIV and Syphilis," Dr. McIntyre stated.

Over the last few years, the government of Dominica has prioritised the nation's healthcare sector with investments generated under its Citizenship by Investment Programme. Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the Programme helped fund the repair of several health centres and clinics along with constructing new health centres across the island. Currently, the CBI Programme is financing the anticipated Marigot Hospital which is scheduled to be completed next month. The state-of-the-art hospital will further service the citizens of Dominica by providing a wide range of facilities including intensive care units, trauma centre, laboratory and radiology services amongst other necessary services.

Established in 1993, Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme enables individuals and their families to become citizens once making an economic contribution to either a government fund or through the purchase of real estate.

