WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 
Tradegate
19.05.21
20:36 Uhr
10,530 Euro
+0,060
+0,57 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,66010,89020.05.
11,01011,11007:35
21.05.2021 | 07:05
FLEX LNG: Flex LNG First Quarter 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s first quarter 2021 results to be held through webcast/conference call May 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CEST (8:00 a.m. EST)

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gx66qkea

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:
Norway: +47 210 33 922

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095 709
United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 6766
United States, New York: +1 646 787 1226
United States: +1 866 280 1157

Confirmation Code: 7896598

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • FLNG_Q1-2021_Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cd473bf4-2404-45da-8837-e4b3ab050fde)

