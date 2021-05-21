Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
20.05.21
16:03 Uhr
0,726 Euro
+0,008
+1,11 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.05.2021 | 07:28
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Targovax to present at upcoming investor and scientific conferences

OSLO, Norway, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that members of its executive management team is invited to present at upcoming conferences.

ABGSC Life Science Summit, virtual

Date: 25 May 2021
Presenter: Øystein Soug (CEO)
Time: 16:30 CET

Oncolytic Viruses Virtual Symposium

Date: 25 May 2021
Presenter: Magnus Jäderberg (CMO)
Time: 10:45 CET

For further information, please contact:

Øystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-and-scientific-conferences,c3351082

TARGOVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.