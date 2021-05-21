Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2021 | 07:29
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A novel way for flexible transparent electrode by MSWAY

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSWAY is launching a brand new flexible transparent electrode, NABIL, which is fully functional as universal electrodes for high-end flexible electronic applications as well as the polymer solar cells that exhibit a high power conversion efficiency of more than 12%. The company has succeeded in producing the electrode from a mass production line by width of 1300mm roll-to-roll facilities.

Originally, software embedded solution provider, MSWAY founded the flexible transparent electrode as a new growth engine in 2016. The company transferred the source technology from Dr Kwanghee Lee, who completed his Ph.D. degree under Dr Alan J. Heeger, the Nobel laureate in 2000. Dr Lee has long researched the organic photovoltaic with Dr Heeger and emphasized the importance of flexible transparent electrode to the extent to develop new technology by himself.

NABIL, the flexible transparent electrode, shows exceptional performance properties, including a bending radius of 1mm, visible-range transmittance of 90%, and sheet resistance of 10 ?/?. These features arise from a surface modification of the plastic substrates using an amine-containing nonconjugated polyelectrolyte, which provides ideal metal-nucleation sites with a surface-density on the atomic scale, in combination with the successive deposition of a facile anti-reflective coating using a conducting polymer.

The company is working with a couple of global TV manufacturers in Korea for the application of displays, while two German companies for those of organic photovoltaic.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f707542-74a8-4983-8615-3ca49382e207

From the article "Polymer-metal hybrid transparent electrodes for flexible electronics" of
Dr Kwanghee Lee, published by Nature communications in 2015

Contact: Jacob Park, jacob@imsway.com, +8210-9404-2273
Seoul, Korea



Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.