A novel way for flexible transparent electrode by MSWAY

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSWAY is launching a brand new flexible transparent electrode, NABIL, which is fully functional as universal electrodes for high-end flexible electronic applications as well as the polymer solar cells that exhibit a high power conversion efficiency of more than 12%. The company has succeeded in producing the electrode from a mass production line by width of 1300mm roll-to-roll facilities.



Originally, software embedded solution provider, MSWAY founded the flexible transparent electrode as a new growth engine in 2016. The company transferred the source technology from Dr Kwanghee Lee, who completed his Ph.D. degree under Dr Alan J. Heeger, the Nobel laureate in 2000. Dr Lee has long researched the organic photovoltaic with Dr Heeger and emphasized the importance of flexible transparent electrode to the extent to develop new technology by himself.

NABIL, the flexible transparent electrode, shows exceptional performance properties, including a bending radius of 1mm, visible-range transmittance of 90%, and sheet resistance of 10 ?/?. These features arise from a surface modification of the plastic substrates using an amine-containing nonconjugated polyelectrolyte, which provides ideal metal-nucleation sites with a surface-density on the atomic scale, in combination with the successive deposition of a facile anti-reflective coating using a conducting polymer.

The company is working with a couple of global TV manufacturers in Korea for the application of displays, while two German companies for those of organic photovoltaic.

