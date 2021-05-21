

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence improved in May, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -9 in May from -14 in April. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.



Among components, the economic climate index rose to -24 in May from -32 in April. The assessment of the future economic climate was more positive and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy rose 1 in May from -2 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

