Ananda Developments Plc - Issue of Equity and Directors' Interests
London, May 20
21 May 2021
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
Issue of Equity and Directors' Interests
Issue of Equity
As referred to in Ananda's announcement of 18 May 2021, Charles Morgan (Chairman of the Company) and Melissa Sturgess (Chief Executive Officer of the Company) have each been issued with 100,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"; the "Contingent Consideration Shares") following the successful grant of a > 0.2% THC Home Office Licence to grow cannabis for research activities.
Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 26 May 2021.
Directors' Interests
Following the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares,Charles Morgan and Melissa Sturgess are interested in Ordinary Shares as follows:
|Current Holding of Ordinary Shares
|Issue of Contingent Consideration Shares
|New Holding of Ordinary Shares
|Percentage interest in Ordinary Shares
|Charles Morgan
|51,071,781
|100,000,000
|151,071,781
|19.03%
|Melissa Sturgess
|77,724,170
|100,000,000
|177,724,170
|22.39%
Total Voting Rights
Following this issue, the Company has 793,872,220 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.
This figure of 793,872,220 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Concert Party
Following the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares, the members of the Concert Party will be interested, in aggregate, in 343,657,607 Ordinary Shares, representing 43.29 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. The maximum potential interest of the Concert Party in the voting rights of the Company is set out in the table below:
|Concert Party Member
|Current Holding of Ordinary Shares
|Holding of Warrants
|Exercise of Options
|Maximum interest in Ordinary Shares
following exercise of the Warrants by the Concert Party and the exercise of Options
|Maximum %age interest in voting rights
following exercise of the Warrants by the Concert Party and the exercise of Options
Charles Morgan*
151,071,781
5,530,115
-
156,601,896
19.03%
Melissa Sturgess*
177,724,170
8,070,282
-
185,794,452
22.57%
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
1,700,000
-
10,451,389
12,151,389
1.48%
Peter Redmond
8,686,743
3,686,743
-
12,373,486
1.50%
Michael Langoulant
4,474,697
1,474,697
-
5,949,394
0.72%
URA
216
216
-
432
-
Total Concert Party Holding
343,657,607
362,419,660
372,871,049
372,871,049
45.30%
Ordinary Shares in Issue
793,872,220
812,634,293
823,085,682
823,085,682
*In addition to the Ordinary Shares set out above, Charles Morgan and Melissa Sturgess have been granted options over 9,282,778 and 9,282,778 Ordinary Shares respectively, pursuant to the Company's Incentive Scheme. Charles Morgan and Melissa Sturgess have undertaken not to exercise these options unless such exercise is permitted by the Takeover Code.
Words and expressions defined in the circular to shareholders in the Company dated 24 May 2019, which is available on the Company's website at www.anandadevelopments.com, have the same meaning in this announcement.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
|+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Charles Morgan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ananda Developments plc
|b)
|LEI
|894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each
ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Satisfaction of Contingent Consideration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|100,000,000 Ordinary Shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Melissa Sturgess
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ananda Developments plc
|b)
|LEI
|894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each
ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Satisfaction of Contingent Consideration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|100,000,000 Ordinary Shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A