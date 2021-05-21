Ananda Developments Plc - Issue of Equity and Directors' Interests

21 May 2021

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Directors' Interests

Issue of Equity

As referred to in Ananda's announcement of 18 May 2021, Charles Morgan (Chairman of the Company) and Melissa Sturgess (Chief Executive Officer of the Company) have each been issued with 100,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"; the "Contingent Consideration Shares") following the successful grant of a > 0.2% THC Home Office Licence to grow cannabis for research activities.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 26 May 2021.

Directors' Interests

Following the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares,Charles Morgan and Melissa Sturgess are interested in Ordinary Shares as follows:

Current Holding of Ordinary Shares Issue of Contingent Consideration Shares New Holding of Ordinary Shares Percentage interest in Ordinary Shares Charles Morgan 51,071,781 100,000,000 151,071,781 19.03% Melissa Sturgess 77,724,170 100,000,000 177,724,170 22.39%

Total Voting Rights

Following this issue, the Company has 793,872,220 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 793,872,220 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Concert Party

Following the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares, the members of the Concert Party will be interested, in aggregate, in 343,657,607 Ordinary Shares, representing 43.29 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. The maximum potential interest of the Concert Party in the voting rights of the Company is set out in the table below:

Concert Party Member Current Holding of Ordinary Shares Holding of Warrants Exercise of Options Maximum interest in Ordinary Shares

following exercise of the Warrants by the Concert Party and the exercise of Options Maximum %age interest in voting rights

following exercise of the Warrants by the Concert Party and the exercise of Options

Charles Morgan*

151,071,781

5,530,115

-

156,601,896

19.03%

Melissa Sturgess*

177,724,170

8,070,282

-

185,794,452

22.57%

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith

1,700,000

-

10,451,389

12,151,389

1.48%

Peter Redmond

8,686,743

3,686,743

-

12,373,486

1.50%

Michael Langoulant

4,474,697

1,474,697

-

5,949,394

0.72%

URA

216

216

-

432

-

Total Concert Party Holding

343,657,607

362,419,660

372,871,049

372,871,049

45.30%

Ordinary Shares in Issue

793,872,220

812,634,293

823,085,682

823,085,682

*In addition to the Ordinary Shares set out above, Charles Morgan and Melissa Sturgess have been granted options over 9,282,778 and 9,282,778 Ordinary Shares respectively, pursuant to the Company's Incentive Scheme. Charles Morgan and Melissa Sturgess have undertaken not to exercise these options unless such exercise is permitted by the Takeover Code.

Words and expressions defined in the circular to shareholders in the Company dated 24 May 2019, which is available on the Company's website at www.anandadevelopments.com, have the same meaning in this announcement.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7717 573 235

ir@anandadevelopments.com PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Corporate Finance

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Charles Morgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ananda Developments plc b) LEI 894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each





ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60 b) Nature of the transaction Satisfaction of Contingent Consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) 100,000,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 20 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction N/A