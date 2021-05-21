Maxeon has signed an agreement to supply nearly 1.8 million PV modules over a four-quarter period from the second quarter of 2022. Project completion is planned by the end of 2023.Maxeon Solar Technologies said this week that it will supply 1 GW of its bifacial Performance 5 UPP solar panels for the $1 billion Gemini solar+storage power plant project near Las Vegas, Nevada. Primergy Solar will build, own and operate the project. The agreement calls for nearly 1.8 million modules to be supplied over a four-quarter period starting in the second quarter of 2022. Project completion is planned by the ...

