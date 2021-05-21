Anzeige
Freitag, 21.05.2021
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 
Berlin
20.05.21
18:46 Uhr
9,340 Euro
+0,080
+0,86 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2021 | 08:05
Aspo Oyj: Change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
May 21, 2021 at 9 a.m.


Change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

Nyberg family, including Oy Havsudden Ab, has informed the company that Gustav Nyberg will replace Veronica Timgren as their representative on Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board, whose representatives were appointed in September 2020. The term of the current Shareholders' Nomination Board will end when the new Nomination Board is appointed on the basis of the shareholding on August 31, 2021.

Representatives nominated by the four largest shareholders are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. Following this change, the Nomination Board will include:

  • Roberto Lencioni (Chairman), Vehmas family including AEV Capital Holding Oy
  • Gustav Nyberg, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab
  • Pekka Pajamo, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Annika Ekman, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board is an institution established by the Annual General Meeting consisting of the company's shareholders or shareholders' representatives, whose task is to prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting on the number of members of the Board of Directors, the composition of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and Board committees.



Aspo Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Group
tel. +358 9 5211, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
