

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales data for April. Sales are forecast to grow 4.5 percent on month, slower than the 5.4 percent increase in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it recovered against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the euro. Against the yen, it retreated.



The pound was worth 1.4187 against the greenback, 154.26 against the yen, 1.2718 against the franc and 0.8623 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



