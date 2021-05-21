Anzeige
Freitag, 21.05.2021
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
WKN: A2QLVM ISIN: GB00BLF79495  
21.05.2021 | 08:31
One Heritage Group plc: Signing construction finance facility

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Signing construction finance facility 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Signing construction finance facility 
21-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 May 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Signing construction finance facility 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, is pleased 
to announce that it has signed its first construction finance facility with Lyell Trading Limited, the development 
finance company of the Blackfinch Group (the "Facility") on its Oscar House, Chester Road, Manchester development 
("Oscar House"). 
The Facility is for a net amount of GBP3.5 million over an 18-month term with a 9.6% nominal interest rate. The Facility 
is drawn down as construction costs are incurred on Oscar House. 
Oscar House is a development of 27 self-contained apartments in central Manchester with a gross development value of 
GBP6.1 million. Winworth Construction Limited is the principal contractor on the site and construction work has already 
commenced. One Heritage expects the development to finish in Q1 2022. The remaining costs for Oscar House are being 
funded through existing resources. 
 
One Heritage is continuing discussions with lenders for its other developments. 
 
Contacts 
One Heritage Group plc 
 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Luke Piggin 
Finance Director 
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the north-west of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. We are a team of 
dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly 
listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ 
 
 
 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
