Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
21.05.21
08:03 Uhr
1,134 Euro
+0,004
+0,35 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.05.2021 | 08:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hibernia REIT plc: EUR125m US private placement debt issue

DJ EUR125m US private placement debt issue 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
EUR125m US private placement debt issue 
21-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
EUR125m US private placement debt issue 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") announces that it has entered an agreement to issue EUR125m of new unsecured US private 
placement notes (the "Issue"). 
The Issue comprises equal amounts of 10- and 12-year notes (the "Notes") with an average fixed coupon of 1.9%. The 
Notes have been placed with five institutional investors, all new lenders to Hibernia. The transaction was priced on 
14 April 2021 and funds will be drawn on 23 July 2021. 
The Group's weighted average debt maturity at 31 March 2021 was 3.4 years and cash and undrawn facilities, net of 
commitments, amounted to EUR110m. Proforma for the new Notes, the weighted average debt maturity at the same date is 
extended to 5.2 years and cash and undrawn facilities, net of commitments, increases to EUR235m. 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer of Hibernia, said: 
"We are very pleased to have agreed this new debt issue, which increases our financial capacity and will help fund the 
development of our new office clusters at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square. We are also delighted to welcome five 
new investors as long-term lenders. The new notes have a fixed coupon below the average cost of our existing borrowings 
and significantly extend the weighted average maturity of our debt." 
 
The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws 
of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable 
exemption from registration requirements. 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
Nick Treanor, Financial Controller 
 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: IOD 
TIDM:      HBRN 
LEI Code:    635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  106484 
EQS News ID:  1199106 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199106&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

HIBERNIA REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.