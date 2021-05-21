DJ SWEF: April 2021 NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: April 2021 NAV 21-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 30 April 2021 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 30 April 2021, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.21p (31 March 2021: cum-dividend - 103.56p). Loans advanced GBP426.2m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP7.9m Cash and cash equivalents GBP4.9m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(17.0m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(4.0m) Net assets GBP418.0m

Capital amounts drawn as at 30 April 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 April 2021 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP180.6 GBP180.6 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR 282.0 GBP244.8 GBP425.4m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP31.2 GBP31.2 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR 14.0 GBP12.2 GBP43.4m (1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

