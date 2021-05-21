Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals will es jetzt! 23 Meter mit sensationellen 14 g/t Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899450 ISIN: SE0000233934 Ticker-Symbol: PRRB 
Tradegate
19.05.21
08:00 Uhr
3,026 Euro
+0,018
+0,60 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRICER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRICER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1203,17009:10
3,1223,16809:09
PR Newswire
21.05.2021 | 08:52
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pricer Receives Roll out ESL Order from Leading Canadian Retailer

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buy Canada has placed an order to deploy Pricer's Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) system in their 129 stores. The estimated value of the new order is SEK 57 million and will be included in Pricer's order intake for the second quarter of 2021.

Deliveries under this order are scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2021 and be completed during the first quarter of 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Donald Charles Jackson, President Pricer, Inc., +1 404 863-2399

Helena Holmgren, President & CEO Pricer AB, +46 (0)702 870 068

info@pricer.com

This information is information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on May 21, 2021.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/pricer-receives-roll-out-esl-order-from-leading-canadian-retailer,c3351043

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/715/3351043/1420538.pdf

2021-05-21_BBY CAD_ENG

PRICER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.