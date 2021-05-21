Pricer Receives Roll out ESL Order from Leading Canadian Retailer

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buy Canada has placed an order to deploy Pricer's Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) system in their 129 stores. The estimated value of the new order is SEK 57 million and will be included in Pricer's order intake for the second quarter of 2021.

Deliveries under this order are scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2021 and be completed during the first quarter of 2022.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

