

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest cruise company, announced its plans to return to service in the United States this summer. Three Carnival Corporation Cruise Line Brands will resume cruising with Alaska sailings departing directly from Seattle starting in July.



The decision was based on recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC and close collaboration with Alaskan officials.



The three lines, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line, will resume guest cruise operations for a partial season in Alaska, each with one ship sailing round-trip.



The company noted that these Alaska cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.



The company expects approval for plans for these itineraries to fulfill obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act or PVSA. Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line are currently undertaking their return-to-cruising preparation.



Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska starting July 25 through September 26, with seven-day cruises onboard Majestic Princess, a MedallionClass ship.



Holland America Line will resume its cruise operations to Alaska with seven-day itineraries aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. The first cruise for the brand is scheduled to depart July 24, with 11 Saturday departures that will operate through October 2.



Carnival Cruise Line has already opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning July 27, with weekly departures through September 14 aboard Carnival Miracle.



The company noted that each respective brand will announce the additional details on the Alaska sailings in the coming weeks, which will be available on their websites.



Carnival said it continues to work with the CDC and other authorities on protocols and requirements for sailings out of U.S. ports.



The company is currently sailing with two of its brands in Europe - AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises. Additionally, eight of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise line brands have announced plans to resume guest operations this summer in Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

