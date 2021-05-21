

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer confidence improved in May, survey data from KBC Bank showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence increased to 85.8 in May from 77.9 in April.



The latest confidence index improved to its highest level since June 2019 as opening-up optimism continued to build, KBC Ireland analyst Austin Hughes said.



'While the broad swathe of economic news was positive, our sense is that the key driver of the pick-up in confidence was the developing story of increasing vaccinations and declining virus incidence in Ireland,' Hughes said.



The current condition index rose to 95.5 in May from 89.0 in the previous month.



The index of consumers expectations grew to 79.3 in May from 70.5 in the prior month.



