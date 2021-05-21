DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.3084 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 251807 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 106538 EQS News ID: 1199224 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199224&application_name=news

