DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Nigel Hawkins on BBGI Global Infrastructure: Delivering stable and predictable cash flows

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Nigel Hawkins on BBGI Global Infrastructure: Delivering stable and predictable cash flows 21-May-2021 / 08:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Video | Q&A with Nigel Hawkins on BBGI Global Infrastructure | Delivering stable and predictable cash flows BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Nigel Hawkins joins DirectorsTalk. With full year 2020 results recently published Nigel lets us know if there were any surprises, explains how it is set to grow its dividend, how shares have performed since IPO, the impact of COVID 19 and ESG responsibilities. Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/551810140 To read the transcript of this interview, click here Read our latest report on BBGI here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Nigel Hawkins London nh@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 20 3693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1199090 21-May-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199090&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)