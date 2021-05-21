

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's private sector activity experienced a slight pick-up in May, driven by an improved performance across services, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The composite output index advanced to 56.2 in May from 55.8 in April. But the reading was below the expected level of 57.1.



The improvement was driven by a return to growth in services activity amid easing of some lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, growth in manufacturing moderated as record supply delays caused disruption to production at an increasing number of businesses.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a 10-month high of 52.8 versus 49.9 a month ago and the economists' forecast of 52.0. A score above 50 indicates expansion.



The manufacturing PMI fell to 64.0 in May from 66.2 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the reading to drop to 65.9.



