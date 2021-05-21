India achieved the highest score of 62.7 for solar in the latest edition of Ernst & Young's renewables attractiveness index. It ranked third for overall renewable energy investment. From pv magazine India London-based Ernst & Young (EY) has once again ranked India as the most attractive destination for solar PV investment and deployment in its latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index. India scored 62.7 in solar attractiveness, with the sector expected to grow significantly and with generation from solar PV set to surpass coal before 2040. The country rose one place to rank third in ...

