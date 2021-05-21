Iberdrola has built apiaries at its Andévalo and Núñez de Balboa solar power plants in Spain. The company wants to build more beehives at its other PV facilities throughout the country.From pv magazine Spain Iberdrola has built an apiary at its Andévalo photovoltaic plant near Huelva, in Spain's Andalucia region, and another one at its Núñez de Balboa project in Usagre, near Badajoz in the country's Extremadura region. The first solar park hosts 165 beehives and more than 8 million bees. The second set of 105 beehives host another 5 million bees. The projects, which Iberdrola will continue to ...

