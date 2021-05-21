

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence improved in May, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 2.8 in May from -1.1 in April. The average for the past six months was -2.7.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 14.4 in May from 13.1 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose to 7.8 in May from 4.1 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year expanded to 8.5 in May from 7.4 in April.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation rose to -16.7 from -28.2 April.



Consumers were less negative toward the big purchases in May as the index increased to -0.3 from -1.8 in the previous month.



They expect the unemployment to decrease over the next year.



