

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production increased in the first quarter of 2021, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Friday.



Industrial production grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.



Secondary sector production rose 4.5 percent yearly in the first quarter, while construction output remained unchanged.



Data showed that industrial turnover decreased 1.3 percent yearly in the first quarter, while construction turnover remained stable.



In March, industrial production accelerated 12.0 percent, following a 1.7 percent rise in February.



Industrial turnover gained 10.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



