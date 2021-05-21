AIM and Media Release

21 May 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited that, as at 19 May 2021, it and FIL Investments International (FIL) had decreased their voting power in Base Resources to 105,975,698 ordinary shares, representing 9.00% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL's interest in 105,975,698 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares FIL Investments International Investment Discretion / Voting Power BROWN BROS HARRIMN

LTD LUX (C) 17,041,772 BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN AND CO 3,655,199 JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C) 85,239,844 FIL Limited Investment Discretion / Voting Power STATE STREET BANK AND TR CO 38,883

The decrease in FIL's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares, in each case, on and from 12 March 2020.

FIL disposed 61,124,783 shares for an average price of A$0.268 per share between 12 March 2020 and 19 May 2021. It acquired 49,939,504 shares for an average price of A$0.265 per share between 18 March 2020 and 30 April 2021.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

