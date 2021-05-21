Anzeige
Freitag, 21.05.2021
21.05.2021
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing changes current Standard Settlement Instructions structure in VPS Norway 19/21

As of June 14th of 2021 Nasdaq Clearing will change current SSIs structure in
VPS Norway for exercise and expiration instructions. New proprietary code 45800
will be introduced. Therefore starting from 14th of June, please instruct
towards us as per below: 



                  Proprietary Code   BIC  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Receiving Agent/Delivering Agent:    45800          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Buyer/Seller:                    OMECSESSNOC
----------------------------------------------------------------


  *Test SSIs are the same as production SSIs

If any changes to pending or failing exercise and expiration settlement
instructions as of June 14th 2021, Nasdaq Clearing will reach out Participants
directly. 

Nasdaq Clearing introduces Partial Settlement in VPS Norway

As of June 14th of 2021 Nasdaq Clearing will implement Partial Settlement for
exercise and expiration instructions that settles through VPS Norway. Partial
Settlement in VPS will be implemented to comply with CSDR and to increase the
volume and value of settled transactions i.e., settlement ratio. Settlement
instructions in the VPS System will be considered to be eligible for partial
settlement when: 



 -- There is insufficient securities to settle the full quantity of a
   settlement instruction
 -- There is insufficient liquidity for settlement
 -- Neither party has opted-out from partial settlement



Nasdaq Clearing expects all counterparties to be able to handle partial
settlement as outlined above and in accordance with the Norwegian market
practice. To facilitate and ensure that the market is ready for Partial
Settlement through VPS Nasdaq will offer a test period as outlined below. 

Invitation to test partial settlement and current SSIs structure changes in VPS
Norway (optional) 

Test availability 24/05- 11/06 2021
-----------------------------------



Members that would like to test Partial Settlement and current SSIs structure
changes with Nasdaq Clearing prior to go live will have the possibility between
May 24th and June 11th 2021. In order to participate in the testing members
need to report to Nasdaq Clearing of its intention to test Partial Settlement
and/or current SSIs structure changes with Nasdaq Clearing by sending an email
to clearing.test@nasdaq.com. Please respond prior to June 2nd if you would like
to participate in testing. 



If you like to perform testing or have any questions please contact Nasdaq
Clearing to receive further information: clearing.test@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Clearing

+ 46 8 405 6880
clearing@nasdaq.com
