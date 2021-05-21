NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing changes current Standard Settlement Instructions structure in VPS Norway 19/21

As of June 14th of 2021 Nasdaq Clearing will change current SSIs structure in VPS Norway for exercise and expiration instructions. New proprietary code 45800 will be introduced. Therefore starting from 14th of June, please instruct towards us as per below: Proprietary Code BIC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Receiving Agent/Delivering Agent: 45800 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Buyer/Seller: OMECSESSNOC ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Test SSIs are the same as production SSIs If any changes to pending or failing exercise and expiration settlement instructions as of June 14th 2021, Nasdaq Clearing will reach out Participants directly. Nasdaq Clearing introduces Partial Settlement in VPS Norway As of June 14th of 2021 Nasdaq Clearing will implement Partial Settlement for exercise and expiration instructions that settles through VPS Norway. Partial Settlement in VPS will be implemented to comply with CSDR and to increase the volume and value of settled transactions i.e., settlement ratio. Settlement instructions in the VPS System will be considered to be eligible for partial settlement when: -- There is insufficient securities to settle the full quantity of a settlement instruction -- There is insufficient liquidity for settlement -- Neither party has opted-out from partial settlement Nasdaq Clearing expects all counterparties to be able to handle partial settlement as outlined above and in accordance with the Norwegian market practice. To facilitate and ensure that the market is ready for Partial Settlement through VPS Nasdaq will offer a test period as outlined below. Invitation to test partial settlement and current SSIs structure changes in VPS Norway (optional) Test availability 24/05- 11/06 2021 ----------------------------------- Members that would like to test Partial Settlement and current SSIs structure changes with Nasdaq Clearing prior to go live will have the possibility between May 24th and June 11th 2021. In order to participate in the testing members need to report to Nasdaq Clearing of its intention to test Partial Settlement and/or current SSIs structure changes with Nasdaq Clearing by sending an email to clearing.test@nasdaq.com. Please respond prior to June 2nd if you would like to participate in testing. If you like to perform testing or have any questions please contact Nasdaq Clearing to receive further information: clearing.test@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Clearing + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com