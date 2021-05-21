

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Machinery manufacturer Deere And Co (DE) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company surged 169 percent to of $1.79 billion or $5.68 per share from last year's $666 million or $2.11 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $4.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30 percent to $12.068 billion from $9.25 billion a year ago, reflecting strong market conditions and broad improvement across divisions and geographies.



Net sales of the equipment operations were $10.998 billion, compared with $8.224 billion last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company projects attributable net income to be in a range of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion. The company previously expected net income in a range of $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion.



John May, chairman and chief executive officer, said, 'While the company is clearly performing at a high level, Deere expects to see increased supply-chain pressures through the balance of the year... Despite these challenges, Deere is on track for a strong year..'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

