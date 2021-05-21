Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 20-May-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 661.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 663.68p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 20-May-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue 402.42p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 20-May-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 230.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 230.62p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 20-May-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 188.33p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 20-May-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.81p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 20-May-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 167.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue 167.24p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596