

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence decreased in May, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 77.3 in May from 80.2 in April.



The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.



The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 61.5 in May from 64.0 in April.



The financial situation expectation of households decreased to 76.6 in May from 81.0 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectation index declined to 78.8 in May from 82.9 in the prior month.



Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months decreased to 92.2 from 92.8 in April.



