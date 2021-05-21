

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, VF Corp. (VFC) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings to be approximately $3.05, including an approximate $0.25 contribution from the Supreme brand.



The company also now expects full-year revenues to be approximately $11.8 billion, reflecting growth of approximately 28 percent, including an approximate $600 million contribution from the Supreme brand.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.02 per share on revenues of $11.41 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, VF's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, payable on June 21, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2021. Subject to approval by its Board of Directors, VF intends to continue to pay its regularly scheduled dividend.



