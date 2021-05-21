Anzeige
21.05.2021 | 13:52
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, May 21

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock North American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of the half yearly financial results for the period ended 30 April 2021, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 June 2021.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098


Date: 21 May 2020

