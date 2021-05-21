

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Wholesale prices decreased 7.0 percent annually in April, following a 10.1 percent decline in March.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for export sales increased by 0.4 percent monthly in April and fell 7.4 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose 0.4 percent in April and grew 0.5 percent from the previous year.



