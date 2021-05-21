

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) said that it has reached an agreement with local unions to improve security and stability of future pension benefits for associates.



Certain associates within the Fred Meyer and QFC divisions have ratified an agreement with four local unions for the transfer of liabilities from the Sound Retirement Trust to the UFCW Consolidated Pension Plan, Kroger said in a statement.



The new agreement will help secure the pension benefits of more than 10,600 Kroger Family of Companies' associates and is expected to minimize the organization's exposure to market risk going forward while also reducing administrative costs.



As a result of the deal, Kroger will transfer approximately $400 million in net accrued pension liabilities, on a pre-tax basis, to fulfill obligations for past service for associates and retirees from the Sound Retirement Trust to the UFCW Consolidated Pension Plan.



On an after-tax basis, about $310 million would be needed to execute this transaction. This agreement will be satisfied by installment payments to the UFCW Consolidated Pension Plan and is expected to be paid evenly over the next six years.



As a result of the deal, the organization will incur a charge to net earnings during the first quarter of 2021. The charge to net earnings is estimated to be approximately $0.40 per share on a GAAP basis. This does not affect adjusted earnings per share results for 2021.



