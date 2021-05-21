Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Stillfront Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (91/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Stillfront Group AB (publ), company registration number 556721-3078, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Stillfront Group AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to May 26, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 359,961,283 shares. Short Name: SF -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015346135 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 116312 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 359,961,283 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.