Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines announces that its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was posted to shareholders today, along with the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The document is also available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.midatechpharma.com/financial-reports-accounts.

The Company believes that, notwithstanding the current plan for the relaxation of Government restrictions on the holding of events due to COVID-19, a cautious approach is appropriate. Accordingly, while the Company will hold the 2021 AGM at its offices at 11.30am at Oddfellows House, 19 Newport Road, Cardiff CF24 0AA on 30 June 2021, shareholders are encouraged not to attend the AGM in person, but instead be represented by the Chair of the AGM acting as their proxy. Further details on how to vote by proxy are set out in the Notice of AGM.

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO Tel: +44 (0)29 20480180 www.midatechpharma.com Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance) Rupert Dearden (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500 Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker) Andrew Thacker / James Pope (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44(0)20 3657 0050 IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations) Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630 Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk Edison Group (US Investor Relations) Megan Paul Tel: +1 (646) 653 7034 Email: mpaul@edisongroup.com

