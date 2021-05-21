DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21-May-2021 / 19:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Friedrich-Peter Last name(s): Joussen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 5.0500 EUR 101000.00 EUR 5.0300 EUR 79665.14 EUR 5.0500 EUR 68407.30 EUR 5.0300 EUR 17982.25 EUR 5.0300 EUR 12806.38 EUR 5.0300 EUR 8128.48 EUR 5.0300 EUR 7580.21 EUR 5.0300 EUR 3048.18 EUR 5.0300 EUR 3007.94 EUR 5.0300 EUR 845.04 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 5.0412 EUR 302470.9200 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-18; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 106769 EQS News ID: 1199621 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199621&application_name=news

May 21, 2021