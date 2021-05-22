HVAC Repair Company Jennings Heating & Cooling Overcomes Challenges Faced During the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

The Company's Virtual Advisors Were Able to Troubleshoot Common Issues and Offer Virtual Home Visits

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Mike Foraker, owner of the HVAC repair company Jennings Heating & Cooling, is pleased to announce that his company successfully overcame the many challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic.

To learn more about Jennings Heating & Cooling and the services that they offer, please visit https://jenningsheating.com/special-offers/.

As a company spokesperson noted, COVID-19 is by far the biggest challenge that the team from Jennings Heating & Cooling has encountered in recent years.

"We didn't know what to expect and, like all businesses, we were concerned for what was next," the spokesperson noted, adding that as a team, employees pulled together to support each other and continued to provide excellent service.

One way that Jennings Heating & Cooling was able to stay open during the pandemic was with the launch of Virtual Advisor, a program that allowed the company's technicians to remotely troubleshoot, evaluate and diagnose issues whenever possible. Foraker was able to offer this innovative virtual visit at no charge to new and existing customers during the pandemic.

"The virtual visit was intended to provide troubleshooting assistance and offer solutions for some of the more common and simple HVAC equipment problems and failures," the spokesperson noted, adding that during the virtual visit, the advisor could also provide estimates for service.

If the issue could not be resolved during the virtual visit, an on-site service would then be scheduled, and conducted in an extremely safe way with a number of safety measures in place.

For example, in addition to social distancing, the technicians wear shoe covers, latex gloves and a face mask, and will also disinfect every surface that they come in contact with during the service call. They also provide customers with a disposable stylus that they can use to sign for payments and repairs.

Foraker said he is immensely proud of his team for the way they handled the challenges associated with working during a pandemic, and he is also grateful to his customers for their patience.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2021, Foraker said he has set a goal of reaching $10 million dollars in revenue by continuing to provide the best customer service possible.

"As we grow, we continue to add new employees who share the same care and concern for our customers. And we are very proud of the fact that 2021 is our 90th year in business," he said.

About Jennings Heating & Cooling:

Jennings Heating & Cooling supports all residential and commercial HVAC heating and cooling needs including furnace and air conditioning repair, service, installation, maintenance, geothermal, solar and electrical. For more information, please visit https://jenningsheating.com/.

Jennings Heating & Cooling

1671 E. Market St.

Akron, OH 44305

CONTACT:

Mike Foraker

info@jenningsheating.com

330-784-1286

SOURCE: Jennings Heating & Cooling

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648655/HVAC-Repair-Company-Jennings-Heating-Cooling-Overcomes-Challenges-Faced-During-the-COVID-19-Global-Pandemic