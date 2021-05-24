

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and SK bioscience agreed to potentially explore the development of new vaccine products, including COVID-19 variant vaccines, and/or an influenza-COVID-19 combination vaccine, Novavax said in a statement.



The companies will continue to collaborate in manufacturing of the vaccines utilizing SK bioscience's facility, with support from the Korean government.



Novavax signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea (MOHW) and SK bioscience to explore further cooperation in the development and manufacturing of vaccines, including NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



SK bioscience initiated the rolling submission process for NVX-CoV2373 in collaboration with Novavax to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in April.



