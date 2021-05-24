Nanomerics Ltd: Nanomerics announces patents granted in the US, Europe and Japan and two key publications on the ocular use of its Molecular Envelope Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Nanomerics Ltd., a world leader in molecular engineered delivery technologies, today announced the Company had been granted patent protection in multiple territories for the use of its Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) for ocular applications.

These patents have been granted by the European Patent Office (EP3215119 ), the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US10987304) and the Japan Patent Office (JP6832276). Nanomerics Ltd. also today announced the publication of two key papers on the topical ocular use of its penetration-enhancing Molecular Envelope Technology (Pharmaceutics 2021, 13(5), 744; and Int J Pharm 2021, 599, 120364).

Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology is a non-irritant topical ocular penetration enhancer for the delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs. The technology enables the absorption of 5 - 18 fold more drug into the ocular tissues, on topical administration, when compared to leading commercial formulations. Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology formulations do not lead to plasma exposure and thus efficiently target drug to the ocular tissues. Nanomerics is using its Molecular Envelope Technology to create formulations that address areas of unmet medical need, with clinical trials scheduled to start in 2021. Increased drug deposition will enable lower doses to be used and could lead to improved response rates. Nanomerics' Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu, says, "we are delighted with the granting of these patents in key commercial territories and look forward to replicating the penetration enhancement seen in our preclinical publications in humans."

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company based in London, UK. Nanomerics was spun out of University College London, a top 10 global university and was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company's Molecular Envelope (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include NM134 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis and NM137 for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis. Additionally a number of pharmaceutical product candidates have already been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX), e.g. Envelta, being developed as a pain therapeutic and MMS019, being developed as an anti-viral nasal spray. For more information please visit www.nanomerics.com

