DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD EXPANDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

May 24, 2021. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, plans to expand its Board of Directors with the addition of Julien Barès, whose appointment as a director will be submitted for ratification by the upcoming shareholders' General Meeting on June 8, 2021.

Julien Barès (49) is currently Vice-President and Investment Committee member in charge of strategic development at Tencent Games, where his job is to support innovative studios' growth strategies.

Julien has worked in the video game sector for nearly 25 years, including 15 years in China. As a producer for Ubisoft, he had the opportunity to oversee the successful development of multiple licenses before moving on to supervise the creation of the Chinese division of video game giant 2K/Take Two.

Julien is also the founder of Red Accent Studios, a game developer based in Shanghai and San Francisco specializing in the development of original intellectual property for smartphones, PCs and virtual reality systems.

This appointment follows on from Tencent Holdings Limited's January subscription of a 22.3% equity stake in DONTNOD via its subsidiary Proxima Beta Europe BV.

DONTNOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: "We are delighted to welcome Julien on DONTNOD's Board of Directors. His expertise and knowledge of the Chinese video game market and smartphone segment will be valuable assets for supporting our studio's development strategy. And on a personal note, I am delighted to reconnect with a former colleague and producer at Ubisoft."

Julien Barès added: "In keeping with its philosophy and the strong values that underpin its original creations, DONTNOD now occupies an unrivaled position as a studio where quality of content is of paramount importance. I am delighted with this opportunity to join DONTNOD's Board of Directors and I look forward to contributing to the studio's development and future projects in this role."



If the General Meeting ratifies this appointment, DONTNOD's Board of Directors will comprise the following members:

Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO, director

Kostadin Dimitrov Yanev, director

Julien Barès, director

Nicolas Simon, director

Samuel Jacques, observer



About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is a French independent publisher and developer that creates video games in the narrative adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM, TELL ME WHYTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and role-playing (VAMPYRTM) genres. Each new game is an original creation offering a unique narrative experience and game mechanics, featuring strong, touching and engaging stories, shared with our players around the world. DONTNOD has a worldwide reputation and collaborates with lead publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, FOCUS Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom. As a studio and as a publisher, DONTNOD continues to evolve for its own productions but now also accompanies third-party studios on creations that resonate with its editorial vision (such as PortaPlay studio).

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

