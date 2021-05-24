

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tinley Park, Illinois-based Otten's Seafood Inc. is recalling around 46,804 pounds of Siluriformes fish or catfish citing that the products were produced, packed, and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recall involves 30-lb. plastic bags and cardboard boxes containing 'IQF Frozen Catfish Steaks Net Weight 30.00 LB' as well as '40 + Oz Fresh Catfish Whole Net Weight 30.00 LB'.



The IQF Frozen Catfish Steaks have a shelf-life of one year and the 40 + Oz Fresh Catfish Whole have a shelf-life of one week if not frozen.



The fresh and frozen catfish items were produced from January 25, 2021 through May 21, 2021. These items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Illinois and Indiana.



The agency discovered the problem during its routine surveillance activities when it was determined that the catfish products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In recent recalls involving Siluriformes, Super World Trading Inc. in late April called back about 26,270 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE imported Siluriformes products as they are ineligible products imported from China.



In January, San Lorenzo, California-based Golden Pearl Trading Corp. also recalled about 12,054 pounds of RTE imported Siluriformes products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the U.S.



Last week, the FSIS issued a public health alert for around 165 pounds of frozen Siluriformes products imported from Brazil, which is ineligible to export Siluriformes products to the United States.



