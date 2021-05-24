JDX Consulting Appoints Rosalind Secker-Walker as US Head of Client Lifecycle Management

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDX, the global financial services consulting firm, announced today that Rosalind Secker-Walker will join the firm as US Head of Client Lifecycle Management, effective 24th May.

Rosalind joins having spent the last 9 years at JP Morgan, working within Client Onboarding Transformation for both the Corporate Investment Bank (CIB) and Commercial Bank. The breadth of knowledge gained as Global Head of Onboarding for Prime Brokerage and leading the JPM Onboarding Operating Model Design, ensures Rosalind is uniquely positioned to help JDX grow and succeed in this space. Prior to this, Rosalind was the European Head of Transition Team at Credit Suisse Securities, having also previously spent time at Goldman Sachs International Ltd in Compliance.

Rosalind brings a wealth of experience in client engagement, onboarding, change management, transformation, and global team leadership. She joins at an important time for JDX; her expertise will prove instrumental in the continued growth and future development of the Firm. Rosalind will be a member of the JDX US leadership team working closely with CEO Americas, Gil Koenigsberg and also support the development JDX's global solutions capability working with JDX Managing Director Stuart McClymont.

CEO Americas Gil Koenigsberg commented: "We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Rosalind to the JDX team. Rosalind's appointment marks yet another milestone in the continued growth of JDX in the US. Our teams are stronger than ever, and Rosalind's global leadership and CLM expertise will be pivotal in the next stage of growth for the Firm. I'm looking forward to seeing what the next 6 months brings for us and our clients."

MD Global Head of JDX Delivery, Stuart McClymont said: "Rosalind is joining us at the perfect time - JDX is growing fast, and our continued expansion in the US is a crucial part of our growth strategy. Rosalind's expertise will bolster our CLM capabilities and complement our other key domains of expertise in Post Trade Services, Market Infrastructure, Regulatory Services & Payments, putting us in an even better position to support our new and existing clients. We can't wait to have her on board."

Rosalind commented: "I am thrilled to be joining the JDX team at this exciting time and very much looking forward to playing a central role in the future development of the Firm. JDX has all the key attributes to excel itself as the 'go to' consultancy for financial services and I embrace the challenge."

About JDX Consulting

Formed in 2012, JDX is a global market-leading specialist consulting business focussed on delivering solutions for investment banks, financial market infrastructure and technology enablement. JDX helps by advising on and implementing innovative change, adapting to evolving market structure, and supporting operations delivery and improvement.