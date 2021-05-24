Poor and piecemeal implementation of net metering policies is a major roadblock for the uptake of rooftop solar system in India, according to a new report by Asian Development Bank.From pv magazine India Rooftop solar adoption has not gathered the desired momentum in India despite the government push. Major reasons are policy conundrums, ill-designed institutional and governance structures, distorted market mechanisms, and technical challenges such as those involving grid connectivity, according to a new report by Asian Development Bank. India achieved 4.4 GW of installed rooftop solar capacity ...

