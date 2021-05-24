

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc (HICL.L), an infrastructure investment company, Monday announced that it has successfully renegotiated its 400 million pounds revolving credit facility or RCF used to support the acquisition of new investments.



The innovative facility incorporates defined sustainability targets, converting the facility to a Sustainability Linked Loan.



The company said the facility links interest charged to HICL's performance in relation to environmental, social and governance or ESG matters. Specifically, HICL will incur a premium or reduction to the interest charged on the RCF based on performance against certain ESG targets.



Performance against these targets will be measured annually, with the cost of the RCF being adjusted for the following year.



Overall, the margin on the RCF can vary between 164bps and 170bps over SONIA for GBP drawings.



The facility duration is two years through to May 31, 2023. The consortium of lenders comprises Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING, Lloyds, National Australia Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland International, Santander and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.



Harry Seekings, Head of Infrastructure at InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, said, 'This innovative sustainability-linked SONIA facility is one of the first in the market, highlighting HICL's continued commitment to providing sustainability leadership in the sector.'



