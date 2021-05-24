Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading - TECC Capital Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading 24-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: TECC Capital Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 201 Temple Chambers, 3-7 Temple Avenue, London, United Kingdom, EC4Y 0DT 43/44 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4JJ 020 34751847 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Alexander (Sandy) John Barblett, Non-Executive Chairman Sandy has over 25 years of senior management experience across numerous sectors. He sits as a director and advises companies, both private and listed, in relation to raising private equity and general fundraising, admission into public markets, strategy and management selection. He spent 10 years in senior management working for former FTSE250 technology company, Pace plc, including overseas assignments in USA and Hong Kong. Sandy is a founder and former director of AIM quoted Capital Metals plc and a former non-executive director of Two Shields Investments plc. Sandy is currently Chairman of Aquis listed Rogue Baron plc and LSE listed East Star Resources plc. Sandy has a Bachelor of Business from Curtin University of Technology in Perth, Australia, and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Queensland. Sandy is based in London. John Edward Taylor, Executive Director John's most recent focus has been on assisting small cap listed companies with their development. Prior to this, he spent 18 months working in private equity backed portfolio companies, driving operational turnaround initiatives and implementing costing systems. He spent over 20 years in the Army Air Corps, leaving in 2015 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Between 2013 and 2015 he was senior strategic communications officer for the Ministry of Defence. John is Chairman of both Asimilar Group plc, an AIM quoted investing company focused on high growth potential companies in the disruptive tech space and Quetzal Capital plc, an AQSE Growth Market quoted investment company focused on high growth companies in the technology, eCommerce and lifestyle sciences sectors. In addition, John is a non-executive director of BrandShield Systems Plc, a brand protection software business recently the subject of an RTO transaction with Two Shields Investments Plc. He is a former non-executive director of AIM quoted Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a mineral sands company, Sabien Technology Group plc, an AIM quoted provider of energy reduction technologies and Bidstack Group Plc, the AIM quoted in-game advertising company. Donald John Stewart, Non-executive Director Donald is a solicitor and has practised corporate law, particularly focused on smaller quoted companies, for over 30 years. Donald is Chairman of Bidstack Group Plc, the AIM quoted in-game advertising company. Donald is a former non-executive director of Asimilar Group plc, an AIM listed investing company focused on high growth potential companies in the disruptive tech space and Progility Plc, the formerly AIM quoted project management group where he guided the company through its 2013 reverse takeover of Progility Pty Ltd, an Australian telematics business, and its 2014 acquisition of Unify Enterprise Communications Pvt. Limited, an Indian telematics business, from a unified communications joint venture between Siemens AG and a US private equity firm. Prior to that, Donald was a corporate partner in the London office of a global law firm. He is a former director (and past chairman) of the Quoted Companies Alliance, the UK not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the cause of smaller quoted companies. APPLICANT SECTOR: Financial Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: TECC Capital plc is a SPAC applying to be listed on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market with the intention to identify and acquire a suitable business opportunity or opportunities and undertake an acquisition or merger or a series of acquisitions or mergers. The focus will be investing in businesses which are developing and/or supporting the application of technology in innovative sectors such as: - artificial intelligence and machine learning; - telematics; - life sciences (including medicinal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness); - cyber security; and - eCommerce (including big data and the internet of things (IOT) NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Peterhouse Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 30,000,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 83% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Number of Shares Pre % Pre Number of Shares Post % Post Sandy Barblett 1,050,000 21% 1,050,000 3.50% John Taylor 1,050,000 21% 1,150,000 3.83% Donald Stewart 1,050,000 21% 1,250,000 4.17% Chris Akers 1,250,000 25% 2,970,000 9.9% Alastair Cade 600,000 12% 885,000 2.95%

3 June 2021

tecccapital.com

